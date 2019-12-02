Russian gas exports to China launched via the eastern route

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In May 2014, Gazprom signed a 30-year agreement with the China National Petroleum Corporation to supply Russian gas to China via the eastern route. The Power of Siberia gas pipeline has a capacity to deliver 38 billion cubic metres a year.

Natural gas will be delivered from the Chayandinskoye field in Yakutia and the Kovyktinskoye field in the Irkutsk Region. The 3,000-kilometre-long pipeline passes through the Irkutsk Region, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Amur Region.

Other Russian representatives at the official ceremony included Dmitry Kozak Kozak DmitryDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation , Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Russian part of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation, Energy Minister Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderEnergy Minister and Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller Miller AlexeiGazprom CEO who joined the event from the Atamanskaya compressor station in the Amur Region.

Ceremony for launching the Power of Siberia gas pipeline

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Nihau, good afternoon, hello.

Mr President Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China , my friend, colleagues, friends,

Today is a special day and a truly historic event, not only for the global energy market, but primarily for you and me – for Russia and China.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and this year we begin supplying Russian pipeline gas to China. This step takes Russian-Chinese strategic energy cooperation to a qualitatively new level, and brings us closer to the goal we set with President of China Xi Jinping to increase bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2024.

I would like to note that the supply contract our countries signed in 2014 was the largest agreement in the history of the domestic gas industry. The Power of Siberia gas pipeline will deliver more than a trillion cubic metres of natural gas to China over 30 years.

This contract kick-started an unprecedented high-tech project in eastern Russia – a new gas production centre was developed from scratch in severe climatic conditions in Yakutia.

We are developing the Chayandinskoye project, a unique gas field in terms of reserves. The pipeline is under construction and will eventually stretch across some 3,000 kilometres of Russia.

For our country, for Russia, this project is important not just for export but also because it will deliver gas to the Amur Gas Processing Plant, which will become one of the most powerful in the world.

All the necessary facilities are ready to supply gas eastward – both on the Russian side and the Chinese.

I sincerely thank the engineers, the builders, all the employees of Gazprom, China National Petroleum Corporation and contractor companies for their high professionalism and excellent work, which was completed ahead of schedule.

I wish you all further success and all the best.

To be continued.

