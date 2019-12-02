Signed a Protocol with Australia on the completion of bilateral negotiations on trade in goods in the context of the accession of Belarus to the WTO

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On December 2, 2019, a Protocol between Belarus and Australia on the completion of bilateral negotiations on trade in goods in the context of the accession of our country to the WTO was signed in Geneva.

For the Belarusian side the protocol was signed by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Yury Ambrazevich, for the Australian side – by the Permanent Representative of the Commonwealth of Australia to the WTO, Frances Lisson.

The signing of the Protocol will not only contribute to facilitation of early completion of the process of Belarus’s accession to the WTO, but will become an additional incentive for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation between Belarus and Australia as well.

