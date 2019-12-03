Ambassador of Belarus A.Samosuev meets the Under-Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On December 2, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Finland, Aleksei Samosuev, met with the Under-Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Nina Vaskunlahti, and the Director of Unit for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Ministry, Paivi Peltokoski.

During the conversation the parties discussed current issues of Belarusian-Finnish cooperation, including the development of political dialogue, trade, economic and investment cooperation, especially the preparation of the VII Belarusian-Finnish Economic Forum in Belarus in the first half of 2020.

