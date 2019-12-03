Ambassador of Belarus E.Vorobyev meets the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Minister of Environmental Protection of Israel

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

03-12-2019

On December 2, 2019 the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the State of Israel, Evgeny Vorobyev, met with the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Minister of Environmental Protection, Knesset deputy of Israel, Zeev Elkin.

During the negotiations an exchange of views on a wide range of issues of Belarusian-Israeli cooperation, including the development of economic ties and the exchange of visits through intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary lines took place.

The parties also touched upon issues of cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

