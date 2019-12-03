Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in December 2019: publication schedule (03.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in December 2019: publication schedule

The Bank of Russia is to publish the following regular materials on its website in December 2019:

No.

Publication

Publication date

1

Information and analytical commentary Financial Stability Review

2 December 2019

2

Information and analytical commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment

3 December 2019, 26 December 2019

3

Review of Key Indicators of Professional Securities Market Participants

4 December 2019

4

Review of Key Indicators of Insurers

6 December 2019

5

Review of Key Indicators of Unit Investment Funds and Joint-stock Investment Funds

9 December 2019

6

Review of Key Indicators of Non-governmental Pension Funds

13 December 2019

7

Information bulletin Consumer Price Indices

13 December 2019

8

Information and analytical commentary Consumer Price Dynamics

16 December 2019

9

Information and analytical commentary Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets

16 December 2019

10

Assessment of Underlying Inflation

16 December 2019

11

Results of the sociological survey “Russian Population’s Attitude to Cash”

18 December 2019

12

Macroeconomic bulletin Talking Trends

19 December 2019

13

Information and analytical commentary Russian Banking Sector Developments

20 December 2019

14

News Index of Business Activity

20 December 2019

15

Review of Key Indicators of Microfinance Organisations

23 December 2019

16

Monetary Policy Report

23 December 2019

17

Information and analytical commentary Economy

26 December 2019

03 December 2019

