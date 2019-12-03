Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in December 2019: publication schedule (03.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in December 2019: publication schedule
The Bank of Russia is to publish the following regular materials on its website in December 2019:
No.
Publication
Publication date
1
Information and analytical commentary Financial Stability Review
2 December 2019
2
Information and analytical commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment
3 December 2019, 26 December 2019
3
Review of Key Indicators of Professional Securities Market Participants
4 December 2019
4
Review of Key Indicators of Insurers
6 December 2019
5
Review of Key Indicators of Unit Investment Funds and Joint-stock Investment Funds
9 December 2019
6
Review of Key Indicators of Non-governmental Pension Funds
13 December 2019
7
Information bulletin Consumer Price Indices
13 December 2019
8
Information and analytical commentary Consumer Price Dynamics
16 December 2019
9
Information and analytical commentary Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets
16 December 2019
10
Assessment of Underlying Inflation
16 December 2019
11
Results of the sociological survey “Russian Population’s Attitude to Cash”
18 December 2019
12
Macroeconomic bulletin Talking Trends
19 December 2019
13
Information and analytical commentary Russian Banking Sector Developments
20 December 2019
14
News Index of Business Activity
20 December 2019
15
Review of Key Indicators of Microfinance Organisations
23 December 2019
16
Monetary Policy Report
23 December 2019
17
Information and analytical commentary Economy
26 December 2019
03 December 2019
