Bank of Russia revises approaches to project financing risk assessment

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The amendments see the provisioning approach used for loans issued as part of VEB’s Project Finance Factory programme extended to other types of project financing.

This will allow banks to increase their project financing, i.e. provide long money to the economy for large (primarily, infrastructure) projects.

The document further stipulates the list of essential factors that allow for an upgrade in a loan quality category. Included is also a tentative list of documents and information to be used in credit scoring, which is applicable to borrowers operating with escrow accounts.

The ordinance will become effective ten days after the official publication.

29 November 2019

MIL OSI