Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in November 2019

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for November 2019 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In November 2019, total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 62.6 trln (November 2018: RUB 69.7 trln). The growth leader was the Equity Market, up 59.6%.

The number of trading days in November 2019 was 20 (versus 21 trading days in November 2018).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets in November 2019 rose by 16.4% to RUB 3,412.4 bln (November 2018: RUB 2,931.5 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units added 59.6% and reached RUB 1,455.3 bln, a record since 2011 (November 2018: RUB 912.1 bln). ADTV rose by 67.5% to RUB 72.8 bln (November 2018: RUB 43.4 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,957.1 bln (November 2018: RUB 2,019.4 bln). ADTV was RUB 97.9 bln (November 2018: RUB 96.2 bln).

Eighty-one new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,553.4 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 460.3 bln) were placed in November 2019.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes amounted to RUB 6.3 trln (November 2018: RUB 8.2 trln) or 107.8 mln contracts (November 2018: 139.2 mln), of which 103.8 mln contracts were futures and 4.0 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 315.5 bln (November 2018: RUB 388.7 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 805.9 bln (November 2018: RUB 549.2 bln).

Standartised OTC Derivatives Market turnover was RUB 10.2 bln.

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 22.3 trln (November 2018: RUB 26.8 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 4.7 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 17.7 trln.

The Euro/US Dollar currency pair showed robust growth of 86.5% to RUB 1.2 trln (November 2018: RUB 627.8 bln).

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,116.8 bln (USD 17.5 bln), compared to RUB 1,274.4 bln (USD 19.2 bln) in November 2018.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 29.6 trln (November 2018: RUB 30.3 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,477.7 bln (November 2018: RUB 1,443.3 bln). In the total Money Market turnover, repo transaction volume cleared by the CCP was RUB 17.1 trln. The CCP-cleared GCC repo segment turnover added 1.3% to RUB 3.4 trln.

Commodity Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 0.6 bln (November 2018: RUB 7.6 bln), of which RUB 0.6 bln (0.21 t) was gold and RUB 3.3 mln (1.26 t) was silver.

