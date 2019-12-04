Bank of Russia Bulletin released (04.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 75 (2127) of 4 December 2019 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2730, dated 29 November 2019, on the revocation of the banking licence from the credit institution Commercial Agroindustrial Bank of Stary Oskol LLC (Stary Oskol, Belgorod Region);

No. OD-2731, dated 29 November 2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the credit institution Commercial Agroindustrial Bank of Stary Oskol LLC (Stary Oskol, Belgorod Region) due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-2745, dated 29 November 2019, on the termination by the Fund of Banking Sector Consolidation Asset Management Company LLC of the functions of the provisional administration to manage Nizhny Novgorod-based JSC VOCBANK;

No. OD-2760, dated 2 December 2019, on amending Appendix No. 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2566, dated 7 November 2019.

The issue publishes information of the Deposit Insurance Agency for the depositors of Commercial Bank Creditinvest LLC and JSC Credprombank.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2715, dated 27 November 2019, on extending the period of activity of the provisional administration to the second-tier consumer credit cooperative Tsentralnaya Narodnaya Kassa;

No. OD-2719, dated 27 November 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1945, dated 26 August 2019;

No. OD-2751, dated 1 December 2019, on suspending insurance licences of Insurance Company Orbita LLC;

No. OD-2752, dated 1 December 2019, on appointing the provisional administration to Insurance Company Orbita LLC;

No. OD-2756, dated 2 December 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2482, dated 27 October 2019.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN‑06‑53/87, dated 25 November 2019, ‘On Verification of Financial Institutions’ Websites in Search Systems and on Ensuring Accuracy and Relevance of Data on Financial Institutions’;

Bank of Russia Standard STO BR NPS-1.5-2019 ‘Financial Messages in the NPS. Exchange of Financial Messages Within the NPS During Funds Transfer Operations at the Payee’s Initiative. Scheme Albums’.

04 December 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

