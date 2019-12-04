Belarusian delegation visits Malta

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

04-12-2019

On December 2-3, 2019 with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus to the Italian Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion of the Republic of Malta and the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Belarus in Malta the Belarusian delegation visited Malta.

The delegation under the guidance of the Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Belarus, Dmitry Yaroshevich, was composed of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Italian Republic and the Republic of Malta non-resident, Aleksandr Guryanov, the Director of the State Institution ”High-Tech Park Administration“ Vsevolod Yanchevsky, representatives of the Belarusian chamber of commerce and industry (BelCCI), Belarussian government and business.

With a goal of establishing contacts, experience exchange and promotion of joint projects the Belarussian delegation held meetings with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion of Malta, Fiona Formosa, the Permanent Secretary on Strategy and Implementation of the Office of the Prime Minister of Malta, Joyce Dimech, the Executive Chairman of the Malta Information Technology Agency, Tony Sultana, the President of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, Dаvid Xuereb, the Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Financial Services Authority, Joseph Cuschieri, the Executive Director of the Free Port of Malta, Alex Montebello, as well as with the Maltese business community.

During the visit the Memorandum on Cooperation between the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry was signed. The presentation of economic and business opportunities of the Republic of Belarus also took place at the Maltese Chamber.

Also within the framework of the visit the Ambassador A.Guryanov presented the Medal ”100 years of the diplomatic service of Belarus“ to the Honorary Consul of Belarus, representative of the BelCCI in Malta, Johann Baldacchino Romano.

