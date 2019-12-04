Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus О.Kravchenko meets the Former Prime Minister of the Federal State of Brandenburg M.Platzeck and the Chair of the Minsk Forum R.Lindner

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

04-12-2019

On December 4, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the former Prime Minister of the Federal State of Brandenburg, Chair of the Russian-German Forum, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Dortmund International Education Center, board member of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, Matthias Platzeck, who is participating in the XVII Minsk Forum in Belarus, and the Chair of the Minsk Forum, the representative of the top management of the German concern Schaeffler Group, Rainer Lindner.

During the meeting, the sides discussed state and prospects for the development of Belarusian-German cooperation in various fields, including through non-governmental organizations, and exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda.

A significant personal contribution of M.Platzeck and R.Lindner to the strengthening of the political dialogue, economic, humanitarian and interregional cooperation of Belarus and Germany was noted.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI