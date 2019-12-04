First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Yeudachenka meets the First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On December 4, 2019 the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Yeudachenka, met with the First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Jürgen Rigterink.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the main areas of cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the EBRD, as well as exchanged views on ways to further expand cooperation in the investment, credit and financial spheres.

J.Rigterink noted the high dynamics in the EBRD’s contacts with the Republic of Belarus over the past few years, a wide range of ongoing joint projects, as well as the Bank’s determination to continue contributing to increasing Belarus’ investment attractiveness.

