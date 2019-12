Source: Gazprom

December 5, 2019, 18:00

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Ulziisaikhan Enkhtuvshin, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, signed today in Sochi a Memorandum of Understanding.

The document provides for a joint assessment of the feasibility of pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia.

