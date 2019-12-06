Bank of Russia Bulletin released (05.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 76 (2128) of 5 December 2019 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section lists credit institutions complying with the requirements of resolutions of the Russian Federation Government as of 1 November 2019. It also presents consolidated statistics on top 30 Russian banks as of 1 November 2019.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5242-U, dated 30 August 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 507-P, Dated 1 December 2015, ‘On Credit Institutions’ Required Reserves’ (becomes effective on the first day of the month following the month of its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 29.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5265-U, dated 24 September 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4242-U, Dated 20 December 2016, ‘On the Procedure for Qualifying Overdue Payments to the Budgets of the Russian Federation Budget System as Bad Debts’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 29.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5266-U, dated 26 September 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3646-U, Dated 24 May 2015, ‘On the Procedure for Credit History Bureaus to Check the Compliance by Credit History Users, Which Are Not Among the Entities Monitored (Supervised) by the Bank of Russia, with the Condition on the Availability of Consent of Credit History Makers to Obtain a Credit Report’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 29.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5288-U, dated 16 October 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 590-P, Dated 28 June 2017, ‘On the Procedure for Credit Institutions to Make Loss Provisions for Loans, Loan and Similar Debts’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 29.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5289-U, dated 16 October 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3984-U, Dated 28 March 2016, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Maintain the State Register of Microfinance Organisations, the Form of Application for Entering Information on a Legal Entity into the State Register of Microfinance Organisations, the Form of Information on the Founders (Members, Shareholders) of the Legal Entity, the Form of a Certificate of Entry of Information on the Legal Entity into the State Register of Microfinance Organisations and the Procedure for its Reregistration, Application Forms on Changing the Type of a Microfinance Organisation and on Operation as a Microfinance Organisation or as a Microcredit Company, and the Form and Procedure for Submitting Documents and Information Confirming the Availability of Equity (Capital) and Sources of Funds Contributed by Founders (Members, Shareholders)’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 28.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5315-U, dated 15 November 2019, ‘On the Application of Certain Bank of Russia Regulations Related to Accounting and Accounting (Financial) Statements’ (becomes effective on 1 January 2019; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 27.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5316-U, dated 15 November 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Accounting of Foreign Currency Assets by Credit Institutions Subject to Restrictions Imposed by a Foreign State, a State Association and/or Union, and/or a State (Interstate) Organisation of a Foreign State or a State Association and/or Union’ (becomes effective on the day of its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 29.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-04-45/89, dated 3 December 2019, ‘On the Methodology for the Bank of Russia to Assess Systemically and Socially Important Payment Systems and Systemically Important Financial Market Infrastructures’.

05 December 2019

