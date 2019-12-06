Greetings to participants and guests of the men’s and women’s Taekwondo Grand Prix Final

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“With the impressive lineup of the tournament’s participants and the impeccable organisation, it is an important event on the international sports calendar and is always a major venue for numerous taekwondo fans around the world.

“Without a doubt, this tournament contributes to the popularisation of this wonderful sport, and the development of martial arts in general.

“I am sure the tournament will be held in a high competitive spirit, and will be remembered for a long time for exciting fights and a warm, friendly atmosphere.”

