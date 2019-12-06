Meeting with German business leaders

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

I am pleased to once again welcome the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, our friends, leading German entrepreneurs.

Our meetings have become a good tradition. We are meeting in this format for the fourth time to discuss our current cooperation and exchange views on the projects with the most potential in various areas.

Germany is among our most important economic partners. We highly value German business pragmatism and willingness to work together and we want to continue the consistent development of bilateral ties, which of course will be in both countries’ long-term interests.

Today, German investment in the Russian economy exceeds $20 billion, and the Russian investment in the German economy totals almost $10 billion.

There are about 5,000 companies with German capital operating in Russia. Their cumulative business volume is $50 billion.

Germany is Russia’s second largest foreign trade partner after the People’s Republic of China. Quite recently Germany has been ranked first. I hope we will return to this.

In 2018, our mutual trade grew by 20 percent and reached $60 billion. German companies export cutting-edge equipment and machinery to the Russian market, and also take part in the programmes to develop and modernise Russian industry and infrastructure.

With German technology and investment, Russia manufactures automobiles and trucks, railway and agricultural equipment, electrical equipment and construction materials. German retail companies are expanding their presence on the Russian market.

In turn, Russia covers over a third of Germany’s demand for energy resources: 33 percent of its oil and 35 percent of its natural gas. Last year, a record volume of Russian gas fuel – 55.5 billion cubic meters – was delivered to Germany.

Russian-German contacts and interaction in the energy sphere date back several decades. In the 1970s, our countries successfully implemented the Gas for Pipes landmark project, and since then, European customers have enjoyed reliable, uninterrupted gas supplies.

Several years ago, jointly with German partners, we built and launched the world’s largest – 1,224 kilometre – underwater gas pipeline, Nord Stream 1, with an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic metres, to deliver gas to Europe.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 is nearing completion; it will double the volume of Russian gas to be delivered along the Baltic route.

This will be another contribution to meeting the demand for energy all across Germany and in a number of other countries, and will help strengthen energy security on the European continent.

I would like to emphasise again, that this is a purely commercial project, and the government takes almost no part in it. In order to prevent loose interpretation, I have repeatedly said this, and want to say again that this does not mean that Russia is going to stop gas transit through Ukraine. This is not an issue of territory, but rather of economic expediency.

To be continued.

