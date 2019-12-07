Greetings to Union State Sambo Cup guests

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads, in part:

“It is gratifying that the initiative to hold the Cup gained broad support from the athletic community, and the tournament again has brought together in Sochi a large and closely-knit team of like-minded people, champions and winners of the previous years and beginning wrestlers. Such a high interest in Sambo is convincing proof of its enormous competitive potential and the growing popularity of this martial art in different countries, including in the Commonwealth space.

I am sure that the competition will attract the attention of numerous fans, and will contribute to promoting Sambo ideas and values throughout the world. It will be remembered for the intensity of the uncompromising struggles and honest, brilliant and spectacular bouts.”

The tournament is held on December 7 at the Ice Cube arena in Sochi. It is timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of signing the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State by the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. Taking part in the competition are the world’s best 16 Sambo wrestlers in the open weight class, world and European champions from Russia, Belarus, Georgia, Romania, France, Serbia, Latvia, Moldova, Mongolia, Kazakhstan and other countries. The President of Russia wished the participants success and unforgettable impressions.

