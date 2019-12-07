Talks with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The participants discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, including prospects for deepening integration within the Union State.

Taking part in the talks on the Russian side were Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev Medvedev DmitryPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , First Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFirst Deputy Prime Minister of the Russion Federation – Finance Minister , Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak Kozak DmitryDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation , Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev Mezentsev DmitryAmbassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Belarus , Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov Ushakov YuryAide to the President and Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximMinister of Economic Development .

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Lukashenko, in my very brief opening remarks I would like to say, firstly, that we are grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come here today. It is especially important today because tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of the Union Treaty.

Our colleagues at the government level, the ministers and prime ministers, have conducted substantive work to analyse what has been done under the Union Treaty, talked about what and how should be done to implement the pending provisions, what could be brought up to date in view of the changing circumstances, including our relations with our other colleagues within the Eurasian Economic Community, and to discuss future prospects. I think that our meeting today is a milestone in this respect.

Thank you for being here in Russia today. I would like to express the hope that we will continue doing everything possible for our peoples and countries to feel their affinity, to continue moving forward, first of all, in the economy, of course, but also in the social sphere, which I consider to be extremely important, and to get tangible advantages from this integration.

