Greetings on the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“The historic decision to sign this crucial treaty reflected our countries’ commitment to enhance Russia-Belarus relations based on centuries-old traditions of brotherly friendship and cultural and spiritual closeness,” the President of Russia stressed in his message.

Vladimir Putin highly praised the progress on the road of integration and cooperation achieved by the two countries since the signing of the treaty, the coordination of efforts in security and foreign policy, intensive growth of trade, economic and interregional ties, as well as the implementation of innovative programmes in science and technology and large-scale humanitarian projects funded by the Union budget.

The President also noted that equal opportunities are provided to Russians and Belarusians in choosing a place of residence, employment, receiving medical and social assistance.

The Russian leader reaffirmed the importance of applying the positive experience gained within the Union State in a broader format of the Eurasian Economic Union, and expressed confidence that mutually beneficial integration processes and bilateral interaction in all areas will continue to advance.

MIL OSI