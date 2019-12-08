Greetings on the 80th anniversary of the Mikoyan Experimental Design Bureau

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Outstanding representatives of the Russian scientific and technological thinking Artem Mikoyan and Mikhail Gurevich were at the onset of the establishment of your renowned enterprise. Their unique design ideas and projects largely determined the roadmap for the design of aviation equipment for many decades in advance and ensured our country’s leadership in manufacturing combat airplanes, among which is the legendary MiG-29.

It is important that at present talented specialists dedicated to their work and professional duty are employed at the Mikoyan Design Bureau: researchers, designers, engineers and workers. The most cutting-edge and competitive models of aircraft are being designed at the enterprise, such as the multirole MiG 35 frontline fighter, the MiG 31 upgraded interceptor jet with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, and new generation aviation complexes.

I am confident that your Bureau will continue to successfully resolve the tasks set before it and make a significant contribution to the country’s defence capability and national security.”

