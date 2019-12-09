Alexey Miller and Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Gas Transit across Ukraine hold working meeting

Source: Gazprom

December 6, 2019, 19:45

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Georg Graf Waldersee, Commissioner of the Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Germany for Gas Transit across Ukraine, took place today in St. Petersburg.

Alexey Miller briefed Georg Graf Waldersee at length about the progress of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations on cooperation in the gas sector from 2020 onward.

It was noted that Ukraine continues to integrate the EU’s Third Energy Package into its national legislation. This work, which is not yet finished, involves the creation of an independent certified gas transmission operator.

Alexey Miller stressed that Gazprom is expecting Ukraine to adopt a constructive position on a host of issues with regard to interaction in the gas sector, including economically sound terms of transiting Russian gas across Ukraine from 2020 onward.

