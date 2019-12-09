Ambassador of Belarus A.Tserkovsky meets the Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On December 6, 2019, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federal Republic of Brazil, Aleksandr Tserkovsky, met with the Secretary of Geology, Mining and Mineral Transformation of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Vidigal de Oliveira.

During the meeting the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission made a presentation of the economic and investment potential of the Republic of Belarus. The parties discussed the prospects for the development of Belarusian-Brazilian cooperation in the field of geological exploration, oil refining and mining industry.

