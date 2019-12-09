Ambassador of Belarus I.Fisenko presents Credentials to the Prince of Monaco

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

09-12-2019

On December 6, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco non-resident, Igor Fisenko, presented his Credentials to the Prince of Monaco, Albert II.

During the meeting the parties discussed the development of cooperation between Belarus and Monaco in the political, economic and cultural fields, as well as the prospects for the appointment of the Honorary Consul of Belarus in Monaco.

