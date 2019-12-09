Congratulations to Director of the State Hermitage Mikhail Piotrovsky

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You are devoted to fruitful academic, organisational and public activities and have worthily continued the work of your father, academician Boris Piotrovsky. As Director of the State Hermitage, you make a significant personal contribution to the development of the famous museum and the preservation of our rich historical, cultural and spiritual heritage as well as the promotion of international cultural ties. This comprehensive and selfless work deserves the highest recognition.”

Mikhail Piotrovsky, a Russian historian in Asian studies, has served as Director of the State Hermitage since 1992. The Hermitage is the biggest art, cultural and historical museum in Russia and one of the largest in the world.

MIL OSI