President of the Republic of Poland / News / To Participants of the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation

Organizers and Participants

of the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the

establishment of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation

at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum

in Oświęcim

Honourable Survivors,

Your Excellency Madam Chancellor,

All Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I offer my warm greetings to all of you gathered at the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation. I congratulate and commend its authorities as well as the persons and institutions who participate in and support the activities carried out by the Foundation. Thank you for accomplishing the mission of preserving for future generations this shocking place of torment and remembrance of more than 1 million victims of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp in Oświęcim.

The recent commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II reminded the whole mankind about the destruction of independent Poland by Hitler`s Third Reich. Germans moved death factories to the lands they occupied and constructed an unprecedented machine of extermination.

Auschwitz-Birkenau is the symbol of that organized genocide. It was here that Jews were murdered, as well as Poles, Roma, Sinti and Soviet prisoners of war. This soil, these walls are soaked with fear, screams, tears and blood of mass-murdered people. This place will forever be a warning for all generations against crimes that man possessed with hatred and contempt for other nationalities is capable of committing.

We, Poles, and our Republic of Poland are meeting the obligation of guarding the memory and the truth about what happened here. We accept the commitment to disseminate the message throughout the world which comes from here, from the former Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. That is why we keep calling: never again! Nothing like this can ever be repeated. Never again can one allow this to happen.

Preserving this place is fundamentally important for remembrance of the Holocaust. For it is precisely the tangible evidence that bears a clear testimony to the crime perpetrated here. Therefore, taking care of the premises of the former camp is part of our mission, part of the mission of Poles and of the Polish state, the mission of nurturing and disseminating the truth about Shoah. In this grand work we count on the support from all people of good will who hold dear the cause of peace and security in the world.

Soon, on 27 January, on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the survivors and representatives of state authorities form numerous countries will meet here. Together we will give the testimony to our determination to defend the remembrance and the truth about the Holocaust. By doing so, we will demonstrate our common responsibility for the future. I am convinced that we will also manifest our will to pass on the message and the warning stemming from Auschwitz-Birkenau to future generations.

President of the Republic of Poland

Andrzej Duda

