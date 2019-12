Source: Gazprom

December 6, 2019, 20:10

The bilateral negotiations at the expert level between Gazprom and Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine with regard to the terms of transiting Russian gas to Europe from 2020 onward continued today in Vienna.

The parties discussed the results of their interaction in the past week and agreed to continue their work together.

