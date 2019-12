Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

10-12-2019

On December 9, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the French Republic and the Portuguese Republic non resident, Igor Fisenko, presented his Credentials to the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

During a brief conversation the parties discussed the prospects for the development of Belarusian-Portuguese political and economic cooperation.

