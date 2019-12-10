Belarus establishes diplomatic relations with the Bahamas

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On December 9, 2019 the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas was signed at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Belarus to the United Nations in New York.

From Belarus, the Communique was signed by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the UN, Valentin Rybakov, and from The Bahamas – by the Permanent Representative of the Bahamas to the UN, Sheila Carey.

Background Information: the Commonwealth of the Bahamas occupies the same group of islands in the West Indies in the Atlantic Ocean, north of the Caribbean and Cuba, southeast of the Florida Peninsula. The state includes about 700 islands and 2 000 coral reefs. The total area is 13,9 thousand sq. km; population – 385,6 thousand people (2018); Gross Domestic Product – 12,8 billions US dollars (2018). The independence of the country was declared on July 10, 1973.

After signing, heads of Diplomatic Missions of Belarus and the Bahamas to the UN held a short conversation, during which they discussed the perspectives for bilateral cooperation in the economic and political fields, as well as through international organisations.

