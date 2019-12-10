Condolences on the passing of Yury Luzhkov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Yury Luzhkov was a person of a truly extraordinary calibre. A bright and courageous politician, an energetic and talented organiser, an open and genial personality. A true governor of the Russian capital city, he was respected and trusted by Muscovites. During the difficult years at the turn of historical eras, he did a lot for the development of Moscow, greatly contributed to making it one of the leaders in Russia’s revival.

We will certainly always remember his sincere and cordial support for the Sevastopol and Black Sea sailors. Contrary to all the circumstances and diplomatic protocols, on many occasions he bluntly stated that Sevastopol was a Russian city.

We will keep a good memory of Yury Luzhkov, of his deeds and undertakings that served Moscow and Russia.”

