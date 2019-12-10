On December 1, 2019, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD9.2 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of December 1, 2019, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD9,158.9 million in the equivalent.

In November 2019, gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD34.9 million (by 0.4%) after a growth in October 2019 by USD362.9 million (by 4.1%).

The reduction in the level of international reserve assets in November was due to the scheduled repayment by the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus of foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange for the total amount of USD193 million.

The purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, as well as the receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget, including export duties on oil and oil products, were conductive to the maintenance of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in November.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2019, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2020 should be at least USD7.1 billion.

MIL OSI