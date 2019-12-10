On December 11, the President will chair a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The main item on the agenda concerns preparations for holding the Year of Memory and Glory, preservation of memory and prevention of the falsification of the history of the Great Patriotic War.

In addition, the meeting participants will discuss measures to support Great Patriotic War veterans, the activities by the search parties, the implementation of the No Statute of Limitations project, as well as the military memorial activities, including the construction of the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet soldier.

The Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee includes heads of the Presidential Executive Office, the Government, the Federation Council, the State Duma, federal executive authorities, presidential plenipotentiary envoys to the federal districts, and representatives of a number of public organisations.

