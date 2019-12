Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Over 350 members of the military and civilians who had displayed particular courage and heroism have been invited to a reception at the St George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. Among them are Heroes of the Soviet Union, Heroes of the Russian Federation and full cavaliers of the Order of St George.

The tradition of annual receptions celebrating Heroes of the Fatherland Day on December 9 was resumed in 2013.

