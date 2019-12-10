Winners of National Human Rights Award announced in Minsk

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The National Human Rights Prize has been awarded today at a ceremony in Minsk held to mark the World Human Rights Day.

Leanid Sudalenka, member of the Human Rights Center “Viasna” and the Homieĺ-based Center for Strategic Litigation, has been named Human Rights Defender of the Year.

Leanid Sudalenka (right), Human Rights Defender of the Year-2019

RFE/RL’s contributor Hanna Sous won the Journalist of the Year award.

The Campaign of the Year nomination went to a Brest-based group of environmental activists opposed to the construction of a car battery factory.

Brest environmental activists, winners of the National Human Rights Award-2019

The National Human Rights Award for achievements in the sphere of human rights was launched in 2008.

The award is co-run by the Belarusian Association of Journalists, Belarusian Documentation Center, Belarusian Helsinki Committee, Human Rights Center “Viasna”, Belarusian Human Rights House, Committee “Solidarity”, Legal Transformation Center, Human Rights Alliance, Legal Initiative, and the Civil initiative to combat lawlessness in courts and prosecutor’s offices.

