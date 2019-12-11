Ales Bialiatski wins Franco-German prize for human rights and rule of law

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Ales Bialiatski at a hearing at PACE’s Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy in Strasbourg. October 1, 2019

Ales Bialiatski, chairman of the Human Rights Center “Viasna”, has been awarded the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law in 2019, the embassies of France and Germany in Belarus said.

Since 2016, this prize has been awarded annually to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the protection and promotion of human rights and the rule of law in their countries and internationally. The award underscores Germany’s and France’s continued commitment to human rights and the rule of law and helps to strengthen their cooperation in this area.

The work of human rights defenders is essential to raising public awareness, mobilizing civil society, supporting victims of human rights violations and ensuring that governments effectively implement the commitments they have undertaken. The Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law was created to pay tribute to those who put their heart and soul into defending human rights and whose action must be welcomed and supported.

Along with Bialiatski, the prize was awarded to Li Wenzu (China), the Nadeem Center (Egypt), Nasrin Sotoudeh (Iran), Amina Hanga (Nigeria), and Luz Mely Reyes (Venezuela).

