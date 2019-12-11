Bank of Russia International Research Conference «Monetary Policy, (Macro-)Prudential Regulation and their Interactions»

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia is hosting its International Research Conference in Saint Petersburg on July 7-8, 2020. The topic of the conference is «Monetary Policy, (Macro-)Prudential Regulation and their Interactions».

Photo: Roman Evgenev / Shutterstock / Fotodom

This conference will bring together researchers from academia, central banks, and policy institutions, who will present and discuss their theoretical and empirical research on challenges for these central banks’ policies and their interactions. The conference will also discuss rationale for changes to the ammunition of central banks to better address current and some future challenges.

We invite submissions to the Bank of Russia conference. The call for papers about the conference can be found here.

11 December 2019

MIL OSI