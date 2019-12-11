Belarus establishes diplomatic relations with Barbados

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On December 10, 2019 the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the UN, Valentin Rybakov, and the Permanent Representative of Barbados to the UN, Henrietta Elizabeth Thompson, signed a Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and Barbados.

Background Information: Barbados is an island country in the Lesser Antilles in the West Indies of the Caribbean sea, located east of the Windward Islands. Its total area is 431 sq. km; population – 293.1 thousand people; GDP – $5.1 billion US dollars. The independence of the country was declared on November 30, 1966.

During a brief conversation following the signing ceremony diplomats discussed promising areas for the development of cooperation between Belarus and Barbados in the trade and economic sphere, as well as in the field of tourism.

