Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Ambassador of Turkey

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

11-12-2019

On December 11, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Belarus, Kezban Nilvana Darama, on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission to our country.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation between Belarus and Turkey in various fields, including the development of political dialogue and interaction in economic, cultural, educational and other fields.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador for a significant contribution to the development of the Belarusian-Turkish relations.

