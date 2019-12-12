Ambassador of Belarus A.Luchenok meets the Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On December 11, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the United Arab Emirates, Andrei Luchenok, met with the Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) of the United Arab Emirates, Saqr Ghubash.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of the Belarusian-Emirate inter-parliamentary cooperation.

During the conversation, the Ambassador of Belarus handed over a copy of the congratulatory letter on behalf of the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Andreichenko, to S.Ghubash in connection with his election as Speaker of the FNC.

