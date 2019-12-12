Belarus participates in the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On December 12, 2019 the reconvened 28th session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) has begun its work in Vienna, Austria, under the Chairmanship of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Austria, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the international organizations, Ambassador, Alena Kupchyna, and will hold jointly with the reconvened 62nd session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

Background Information. The CCPCJ is one of the eight functional commissions of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and operates on the premises of the United Nations Office in Vienna. The CCPCJ acts as a central body of the UN system responsible for the formulation of international approaches in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice, including in such areas as the fight against transnational organized crime, corruption, human trafficking. The CCPCJ monitors the application of the relevant United Nations standards and norms, develops recommendations to counter new and emerging forms of crime.

The key agenda items of the sessions are the financial and budgetary aspects of the implementation of the UN Program on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice and the UN Program on Drug Control, human capacity-building of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), equal rights and opportunities for men and women in the UNODC, as well as preparation for the Fourteenth United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (Kyoto, Japan, 20-27 April, 2020).

The reconvened 28th session will last until December 13, 2019. It will be the concluding event during the Belarus’s Chairmanship in this functional commission of the ECOSOC.

Belarus has been a member of the CCPCJ for the past 10 years. The representative of Belarus headed a functional commission of the ECOSOC for the first time.

