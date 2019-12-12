Meeting with Chairperson of Vietnam’s National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

12 December 2019

Belarus and Vietnam have done a lot to promote trade and economic relations, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Chairperson of Vietnam’s National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on 12 December.

“We have cultivated very good relations based on the history of our countries. Any country can be proud of such a history. It can be a good foundation for promoting cooperation. We have recently done a lot to make our trade and economic relations more successful. We have good positions in politics and international affairs. We have absolutely the same views on the international agenda,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

