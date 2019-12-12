MOEX adds new trading options for Precious Metals Market participants

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The first trades in gold were executed this week on MOEX’s Precious Metals Market through the trading link between the exchange and London’s largest liquidity providers. The total volume traded exceeded USD 2 million.

Moscow Exchange consistently widens opportunities to access global markets and best prices through the exchange infrastructure for market participants and their clients. MOEX expects to set up a trading and clearing link with Shanghai Gold Exchange next year to connect Russian clearing members without direct access to the Chinese market to loco Shanghai CCP-cleared gold trading.

These measures are designed to help boost liquidity and trading volumes on MOEX’s Precious Metals Market, and to diversify end markets and improve the efficiency of gold operations for Russian market participants and their clients.

Moscow Exchange launched precious metals trading in 2013. 56 professional participants trade now on the market. They can conclude spot and swap transactions in gold and silver through the central counterparty (National Clearing Center).

