National Financial Board holds meeting (12.12.2019)

National Financial Board holds meeting

On 11 December 2019, the National Financial Board (NFB) meeting considered the Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2020–2022 and reviewed the information from the Bank of Russia Board of Directors on the key issues of the regulator’s activities in 2019 Q3.

The participants in the meeting discussed the development of the national payment system and the current situation in the Russian insurance market and heard the BoR Chief Auditor’s report on the operation of the Bank of Russia Chief Auditor’s Office in 2019.

The NFB approved Bank of Russia regulations on accounting in the Bank of Russia, as well as total staff costs, expenses for pensions, life and health insurance of Bank of Russia employees, capital investments and other general and administrative costs of the Bank of Russia for 2020.

12 December 2019

