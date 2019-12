Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On December 13, Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to Naberezhnye Chelny, where he will visit the KAMAZ Corporation. The President will speak at a meeting devoted to the 50th anniversary of the famous vehicle manufacturer, take a tour of its new production lines and talk to workers.

Later the same day, Vladimir Putin will have a working meeting with head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

