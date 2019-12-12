Paying last respects to Yury Luzhkov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin paid his last respects at the public viewing for former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov. The President of Russia laid flowers and had a brief conversation with the widow.

The public viewing for Yury Luzhkov, who died at the age of 83, is underway in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow. The church service was performed by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.

The head of state previously sent a message of condolences to Yury Luzhkov’s family and loved ones.

