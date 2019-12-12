The official website of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, MAY9.RU, has been launched

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The MAY9.RU website will post notifications of the commemorative, festive and educational events planned for 2020, as well as a collection of archive material including information about the key events of the Great Patriotic War, archive war photographs, famous Sovinformburo announcements read by Yury Levitan and a video archive of past Victory Parades.

The MAY9.RU site will be updated regularly with current news, historical documents and information on the beginning of events.

The Victory site has been in operation since 2005 and has been updated every five years.

