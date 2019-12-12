UNSC membership bolstered Poland’s image

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The two-year membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC) has strengthened Poland’s image as a stable and predictable country, President Andrzej Duda said as he symbolically passed on the UNSC membership to his Estonian counterpart, Kersti Kaljulaid.

The Estonian president paid a visit to Warsaw on Thursday.

Andrzej Duda told a press conference in the Presidential Palace that Poland did not treat its two-year UNSC membership, which ends on December 31, as “a goal in itself.”

The Polish head of state said his country had brought added value to the Council by raising issues that had not been on the body’s agenda before, and by presenting the Central and Eastern European perspective.

“Our membership of the Council contributed to strengthening the image of Poland as a stable and predictable country that becomes involved in solving global problems. It also helped us strengthen bilateral relations with other countries sitting on the Council,” the Polish President said.

Andrzej Duda added that Poland is determined to follow up on the “fundamental subjects and issues” raised at the UNSC during its term at the UN Human Rights Council in 2020-2022.

