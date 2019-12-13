Bank of Russia Bulletin released (12.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 79 (2131) of 12 December 2019 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section features information about the Russian banking system as of 1 December 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2806, dated 9 December 2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2566, dated 7 November 2019;

No. OD-2807, dated 9 December 2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2520, dated 1 November 2019.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2778, dated 4 December 2019, on the revocation of the insurance licence from JSC Medical Insurance Company Sibirsky Spas-Med;

No. OD-2785, dated 5 December 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1089, dated 14 May 2019;

No. OD-2787, dated 5 December 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2482, dated 27 October 2019;

No. OD-2789, dated 5 December 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2663, dated 21 November 2019;

No. OD-2805, dated 9 December 2018, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration of Limited Liability Company KRK-Insurance.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5287-U, dated 14 October 2019, ‘On the Procedure for the Provisional Administration of an Insurance Company to Control Activities of Its Liquidation Commission (Liquidator) When a Decision is Made to Liquidate the Insurance Company During the Operation of the Insurance Company’s Provisional Administration’ (comes into force on the effective date of the Order of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation on invalidating Order of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation No. 16n, dated 15 February 2011; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 10.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5306-U, dated 1 November 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3054-U, Dated 4 September 2013, ‘On the Procedure for Credit Institutions to Compile Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements’ (becomes effective on 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 09.12.2019).

12 December 2019

