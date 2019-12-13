Banking licence of PJSC Nevsky Bank revoked (13.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

By its Order No. OD-2848, dated 13 December 2019, the Bank of Russia revoked the banking licence of the Saint Petersburg-based Public Joint-stock Company Nevsky Narodny Bank (PJSC Nevsky Bank) (Reg. No. 1068; hereinafter, Nevsky Bank). The credit institution ranked 317th by assets in the Russian banking system1.

The Bank of Russia took this decision in accordance with Clause 6, Part 1 and Clauses 1 and 2, Part 2, Article 20 of the Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’2, based on the facts that Nevsky Bank:

lost its capital as a result of the theft of a major part of its assets;

violated federal banking laws and Bank of Russia regulations, making the regulator repeatedly apply supervisory measures over the last 12 months.

In the first ten days of December 2019, unidentified persons stole cash and securities worth more than 3.0 billion rubles from the credit institution. The Bank created required loss provisions for actually non-existent assets and as a result completely lost its capital. Based on the credit institution’s claim, law enforcement agencies opened a criminal investigation into the theft of monetary funds

The Bank of Russia appointed a provisional administration3 to Nevsky Bank for the period until the appointment of a receiver4 or a liquidator5. In accordance with federal laws, the powers of the credit institution’s executive bodies were suspended.

Information for depositors: Nevsky Bank is a participant in the deposit insurance system; therefore depositors6 will be compensated for their deposits in the amount of 100% of the balance of funds but no more than a total of 1.4 million rubles per depositor (including interest accrued).

Deposits are to be repaid by the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency (hereinafter, the Agency). Depositors may obtain detailed information regarding the repayment procedure 24/7 at the Agency’s hotline (8 800 200-08-05) and on its website (https://www.asv.org.ru/) in the Deposit Insurance / Insurance Events section.

