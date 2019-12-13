International reserves and foreign currency liquidity of the Republic of Belarus as of December 1, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

USD mln

I. Official reserve assets and other foreign currency assets (approximate market value)

9,391.9

A. Official reserve assets

9,158.9

1. Foreign currency reserves (in convertible foreign currencies)

5,557.0

a. Securities

238.5

of which: issuer headquartered in reporting country but located abroad

0.0

b. Total currency and deposits

5,318.5

(i) other national central bank, BIS and IMF

1,393.5

(ii) bank headquatered in the reporting country

0.0

of which: located abroad

0.0

(iii) bank headquatered outside the reporting country

3,925.0

of which: located in the reporting country

0.0

2. IMF reserve position

0.0

3. SDRs

510.8

4. Gold (including gold deposits)

2,294.7

– volume in millions of fine troy ounces

1.6

5. Other reserve assets (specify)

796.4

– financial derivatives

0.0

– loans to nonbank nonresidents

0.0

– externally managed assets

0.0

– repo assets

795.8

– other

0.6

B. Other foreign currency assets not included in official reserve assets (specify)*

233.0

– securities

0.0

– deposits

233.0

– loans

0.0

– financial derivatives

0.0

– gold

0.0

– other

0.0

II. Predetermined short-term net drains on foreign currency assets (nominal value)

Total

Maturity breakdown(residual maturity)

up to 1 month

more than 1 and up to 3 month

more than 3 month and up to 1 year

1. Foreign currency loans, securities, and deposits

-3,785.1

-435.6

-921.5

-2,428.0

Outflows (–)

-4,055.3

-522.8

-938.4

-2,594.0

Principal

-3,063.8

-462.4

-730.4

-1,871.0

Interest

-991.4

-60.4

-208.1

-723.0

Inflows (+)**

270.1

87.2

16.9

166.0

Principal

218.6

72.4

7.3

139.0

Interest

51.5

14.8

9.6

27.1

2. Aggregate short and long positions in forwardsand futures in foreign currencies vis-à-visthe domestic currency (including the forward legof currency swaps)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

a. Short positions (–)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

b. Long positions (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3. Other (specify)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

II. Contingent short-term net drains on foreign currency assets (nominal value)

Total

Maturity breakdown(residual maturity, where applicable)

up to 1 month

more than 1 and up to 3 month

more than 3 month and up to 1 year

1. Contingent liabilities in foreign currency

-1,301.3

-730.8

-148.3

-422.2

1.1. Collateral guarantees on debt falling due within 1 year

-594.4

-23.9

-148.3

-422.2

1.2. Other contingent liabilities

-706.8

-706.8

0.0

0.0

2. Foreign currency securities issuedwith embedded options (puttable bonds)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3. Undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by:***

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3.1. Other national monetary authorities, BIS, IMF,and other international organizations

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

other national monetary authorities (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

BIS (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

IMF (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

other international organizations (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3.2. With banks and other financial institutions headquartered in the reporting country (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3.3. With banks and other financial institutions headquartered outside the reporting country (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

4. Undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided to:

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3.1. Other national monetary authorities, BIS, IMF,and other international organizations

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

other national monetary authorities (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

BIS (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

IMF (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

other international organizations (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3.2. With banks and other financial institutions headquartered in the reporting country (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3.3. With banks and other financial institutions headquartered outside the reporting country (+)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

5. Aggregate short and long positions of options in foreign currencies vis-à-vis the domestic currency

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

a. Short positions

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Bought puts

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Written calls

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

b. Long positions

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Bought calls

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Written puts

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

IV. Memo items

1. To be reported with standard periodicity and timeliness:

1.1. Short–term domestic currency debt indexed to the exchange rate

0.0

1.2. Financial instruments denominated in foreign currency and settled by other means(e.g., in domestic currency)

0.0

derivatives (forwards, futures, or options contracts)

0.0

short positions

0.0

long positions

0.0

other instruments

0.0

1.3. Pledged assets

0.0

included in reserve assets

0.0

included in other foreign currency assets

0.0

1.4. Securities lent and on repo

795.8

lent or repoed and included in Section I

0.0

lent or repoed but not included in Section I

0.0

borrowed or acquired and included in Section I

0.0

borrowed or acquired but not included in Section I

795.8

1.5. Financial derivative assets (net, marked to market)

0.0

– forvards

0.0

– futures

0.0

– swaps

0.0

– options

0.0

– other

0.0

1.6. Derivatives (forward, futures, or options contracts) that have a residual maturitygreater than one year

0.0

– aggregate short and long positions in forwards and futures in foreign currencies vis-à-vis the domestic currency (including the forward leg of currency swaps)

(a) Short positions

0.0

(b) Long positions

0.0

– aggregate short and long positions of options in foreign currencies vis-à-vis the domestic currency

a. Short positions

0.0

Bought puts

0.0

Written calls

0.0

b. Long positions

0.0

Bought calls

0.0

Written puts

0.0

2. To be disclosed less frequently (data is presented at the end of the quarter):

2.1. Currency composition of reserves (by groups of currencies)

Foreign currency reserves, total

9,158.9

– currencies in SDR basket

9,149.9

currencies not in SDR basket

9.0

* Liquid assets (foreign currency and monetary gold) that don’t meet the investment grade of the rating scales Fitch Ratings, Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s Investor Service.

** Inflows of foreign currency include those relating to scheduled foreign currency obligations due to the authorities on outstandinf loans and securities that are not covered in Section I.

*** Item is used for reporting undrawn, unconditional credit lines only.

MIL OSI