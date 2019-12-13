Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

The most important objective for the Belarusian medicine is to increase life expectancy and improve the quality of life of people, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during the visit to Belarusian State Medical University (BSMU) on 13 December.

“The Belarusian medicine is facing a crucial task, which is to increase life expectancy and improve the quality of life of our people. This is one of the fundamental priorities of Belarus’ national policy,” the president said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that in recent years the Belarusian healthcare sector has achieved significant progress in developing advanced methods of disease prevention, diagnostics and treatment. New solutions and medicines see the light of the day. “All these achievements are the result of the work of specific people. The most valuable and important resource of the entire system are healthcare workers,” the head of state said.

The president is convinced that the training of highly qualified and competitive specialists is one of the most important tasks for the national healthcare sector. “It takes years of painstaking work, huge financial resources and dedication of the teaching staff to train a good doctor. Each specialist learns new skills their entire life. Thus, it is of paramount importance to provide adequate career guidance and support to young people before and after they choose a profession,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state added that many school students choose to go to universities just because their friends do or because their parents tell them so. At the same time, Belarusian medical universities draw the most talented young people. “Passing scores here are some of the highest in Belarus. Competition is tremendous. Therefore, we can be sure that those who get enrolled are really the best. This is right. There should not be any random people among healthcare workers. No matter how hard it is to study and work, medicine is a calling,” the president emphasized.

