Greetings on the opening of 20th Arts Square International Winter Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your festival is rightly believed to be one of the truly holiday events of St Petersburg’s and the country’s winter theatre and concert season.

It is famous for its hospitality and warmth, a packed programme and celebrities among the participants, a special atmosphere of the New Year celebrations in the Northern Capital.

At its well-known creative venues the festival shows the audience masterpieces of the Russian and world arts, with works of outstanding and young masters.

I should also note that this wonderful project owes its tremendous and everlasting success to its creator and inspirer Yury Temirkanov, a true artist and trailblazer who makes our life spiritually more intense and exciting.”

MIL OSI